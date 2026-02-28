Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dealings with the United States, labeling the recently agreed trade deal framework as a 'death warrant' for Indian farmers and small enterprises.

In a fiery address at the Congress' Kisan Mahachaupal in Barnala, Punjab, Gandhi alleged that Modi capitulated to US President Donald Trump's pressures, signing an interim deal that, according to Gandhi, jeopardizes India's agricultural integrity and industrial resilience.

Highlighting concessions on import tariffs for various US goods, Gandhi warned of the potential devastation in states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, questioning Modi's motivations and alleging that political maneuvering amidst allegations against business tycoon Gautam Adani might be at play.

