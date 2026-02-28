Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for signing the India-US trade deal framework, calling it detrimental to Indian farmers and industries. Speaking at a Congress rally in Punjab, Gandhi accused Modi of succumbing to pressure from US President Trump, jeopardizing India's agricultural sector and small industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dealings with the United States, labeling the recently agreed trade deal framework as a 'death warrant' for Indian farmers and small enterprises.

In a fiery address at the Congress' Kisan Mahachaupal in Barnala, Punjab, Gandhi alleged that Modi capitulated to US President Donald Trump's pressures, signing an interim deal that, according to Gandhi, jeopardizes India's agricultural integrity and industrial resilience.

Highlighting concessions on import tariffs for various US goods, Gandhi warned of the potential devastation in states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, questioning Modi's motivations and alleging that political maneuvering amidst allegations against business tycoon Gautam Adani might be at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
2
JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain

India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip...

 India
4
Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026