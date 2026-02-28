Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Indo-US Trade Deal for Impact on Indian Farmers

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indo-US interim trade deal for its potential negative impact on Indian farmers. During a rally, he questioned the abrupt finalization of the deal, which was previously stalled, and alleged that it guarantees substantial purchases from the US. He also highlighted challenges in discussing military issues in the Lok Sabha.

Barnala | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:43 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has voiced strong concerns over the Indo-US interim trade deal, suggesting it poses a threat to India's agricultural sector. Speaking at the 'Mazdoor Kissan Maha Rally', Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of rushing into an agreement that could seriously harm Indian farmers.

Gandhi pointed out the deal had been delayed for months due to agricultural disputes, questioning the prime minister's swift decision to finalize the agreement in just 15 minutes. He claimed Modi guaranteed the purchase of US products worth Rs 9 lakh crore annually, a move Gandhi believes jeopardizes India's farming community.

Furthermore, Gandhi expressed frustration over being silenced in the Lok Sabha when attempting to address former Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane's unpublished memoirs, which allegedly highlight political inaction during Chinese troop movements. Several prominent Congress leaders attended the rally in support of Gandhi's stance.

