Language Row Intensifies: Maharashtra's Political Drama Unfolds

The clash between Raj Thackeray and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has escalated the ongoing language debate in Maharashtra. Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), warned Dubey against visiting Mumbai, forewarning of retribution in the sea. In defense, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional values to prevent such confrontations. He assured that law enforcement would intervene to maintain peace.

The discord stems from comments made by Dubey, stating Hindi speakers faced violence due to Maharashtra's three-language policy, eventually retracted by the state. Thackeray retaliated to Dubey's provocative 'patak-patak ke maarenge' remarks, demanding respect for Marathi culture. He insisted that residents should prioritize learning and using the Marathi language, exemplifying the cultural struggles in neighboring Karnataka.

Amidst the political turmoil, the Maharashtra government's move to introduce Hindi in primary education incited backlash, with eventual policy withdrawal marked by a joint rally led by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut emphasized unity on Marathi issues while cautioning against attempts to divide them. This linguistic fervor continues to stir political dynamics across the state.

