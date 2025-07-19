Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise at Mau Railway Station Over Alleged Disruptions

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Arvind Rajbhar and his supporters face legal action for alleged disturbances at Mau Railway Station. The issue escalated after MP Rajeev Rai raised objections. The conflict between the two leaders highlights tensions, with Rajbhar accused of unauthorized activity and Rai expressing his discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:28 IST
Political Tensions Rise at Mau Railway Station Over Alleged Disruptions
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Rajbhar, a prominent Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader and son of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, has been embroiled in controversy following his alleged disruption of operations at Mau Railway Station. Police have booked Rajbhar and his supporters after MP Rajeev Rai raised concerns over the incident.

The contention arises as Rajbhar, who is also the general secretary of his party, and Rai continue their political rivalry, notably after Rai defeated Rajbhar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by over 1.62 lakh votes. Rajbhar reportedly visited the railway station without seeking prior permission, which led to operational hindrances.

Rai has publicly criticized Rajbhar's actions, questioning his authority to conduct inspections at the station. Rajbhar, however, claims his presence was solely to greet someone and that he was unsolicitedly drawn into a media interaction. The situation underscores ongoing political friction between the two leaders.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025