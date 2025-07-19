Political Tensions Rise at Mau Railway Station Over Alleged Disruptions
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Arvind Rajbhar and his supporters face legal action for alleged disturbances at Mau Railway Station. The issue escalated after MP Rajeev Rai raised objections. The conflict between the two leaders highlights tensions, with Rajbhar accused of unauthorized activity and Rai expressing his discontent.
Arvind Rajbhar, a prominent Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader and son of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, has been embroiled in controversy following his alleged disruption of operations at Mau Railway Station. Police have booked Rajbhar and his supporters after MP Rajeev Rai raised concerns over the incident.
The contention arises as Rajbhar, who is also the general secretary of his party, and Rai continue their political rivalry, notably after Rai defeated Rajbhar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by over 1.62 lakh votes. Rajbhar reportedly visited the railway station without seeking prior permission, which led to operational hindrances.
Rai has publicly criticized Rajbhar's actions, questioning his authority to conduct inspections at the station. Rajbhar, however, claims his presence was solely to greet someone and that he was unsolicitedly drawn into a media interaction. The situation underscores ongoing political friction between the two leaders.
