TMC Slams BJP for 'Criminal Negligence' in Shocking Puri Incident

A shocking incident in BJP-ruled Odisha has stirred controversy, as a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze by unidentified assailants in Puri. The TMC has accused the BJP of criminal negligence.

The victim sustained 70% burn injuries in Bayabar village. The TMC criticized the BJP's focus on witch-hunting opposition rather than safeguarding women.

Prime Minister Modi had recently condemned the TMC government for fostering insecurity for women in West Bengal, highlighting recent violent incidents. This event adds a new layer to the ongoing political debate over women's safety in India.