TMC Slams BJP for 'Criminal Negligence' in Shocking Puri Incident
The TMC criticized the BJP for criminal negligence after a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Puri district was set on fire. TMC accused BJP of ignoring women's safety while witch-hunting opposition parties. Modi had previously criticized the TMC for women's safety issues in West Bengal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:37 IST
A shocking incident in BJP-ruled Odisha has stirred controversy, as a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze by unidentified assailants in Puri. The TMC has accused the BJP of criminal negligence.
The victim sustained 70% burn injuries in Bayabar village. The TMC criticized the BJP's focus on witch-hunting opposition rather than safeguarding women.
Prime Minister Modi had recently condemned the TMC government for fostering insecurity for women in West Bengal, highlighting recent violent incidents. This event adds a new layer to the ongoing political debate over women's safety in India.
