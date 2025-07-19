Left Menu

BJP Accuses TMC of Exploiting Religious Sentiments for Political Gain

Samik Bhattacharya, BJP's state president in West Bengal, accuses Trinamool Congress of using religious sentiments for political purposes. Bhattacharya criticizes TMC's opposition to PM Modi's Hindu appeals and highlights BJP's commitment to India's cultural roots. He pledges to end TMC's divisive politics by the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:19 IST
BJP's state president Samik Bhattacharya has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain in West Bengal. He claims the TMC is playing with the emotions of people and undermining the country's pluralistic ethos.

Bhattacharya's remarks came in response to TMC's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invocation of Hindu deities at a Durgapur rally. Bhattacharya insisted that figures like 'Ram' are deeply embedded in Indian identity and criticized TMC for failing to comprehend this connection due to its alleged appeasement politics.

He also contrasted the TMC's approach to leaders like Pranab Mukherjee, who championed a pluralistic India, and vowed that BJP would bring an end to TMC's divisive politics by the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

