Left Menu

Clash at the Rails: SBSP Leader Arvind Rajbhar's Controversial Visit Sparks Legal Battle

Arvind Rajbhar of SBSP faces legal challenges for alleged disruption at Mau Railway Station. Charges stemmed from claims by MP Rajeev Rai, resulting in a court case by RPF. The incident involves unauthorized activities linked to Rajbhar, causing friction between local political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ballia/Gonda(Up) | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:23 IST
Clash at the Rails: SBSP Leader Arvind Rajbhar's Controversial Visit Sparks Legal Battle
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Rajbhar, a prominent leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has been booked alongside two dozen supporters for allegedly causing disturbances at Mau Railway Station. Legal actions follow allegations raised by Ghosi Lok Sabha MP, Rajeev Rai, spotlighting political tensions.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), after an in-depth investigation, has filed charges against Rajbhar and a group of unidentified individuals. The charges have been presented in the Railway Court in Varanasi. This follows a dramatic defeat in the Lok Sabha elections where MP Rai bested Rajbhar by over 1.62 lakh votes, intensifying the rivalry.

The controversy erupted on March 19, with allegations of unauthorized press interactions disrupting rail operations. Rajbhar, who aims to counter the MP's claims of station mismanagement, faces criticism for potentially risking passenger safety. The case raises questions about political leverage and accountability within railway oversight.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025