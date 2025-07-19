Clash at the Rails: SBSP Leader Arvind Rajbhar's Controversial Visit Sparks Legal Battle

Arvind Rajbhar, a prominent leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has been booked alongside two dozen supporters for allegedly causing disturbances at Mau Railway Station. Legal actions follow allegations raised by Ghosi Lok Sabha MP, Rajeev Rai, spotlighting political tensions.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), after an in-depth investigation, has filed charges against Rajbhar and a group of unidentified individuals. The charges have been presented in the Railway Court in Varanasi. This follows a dramatic defeat in the Lok Sabha elections where MP Rai bested Rajbhar by over 1.62 lakh votes, intensifying the rivalry.

The controversy erupted on March 19, with allegations of unauthorized press interactions disrupting rail operations. Rajbhar, who aims to counter the MP's claims of station mismanagement, faces criticism for potentially risking passenger safety. The case raises questions about political leverage and accountability within railway oversight.