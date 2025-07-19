India's Path to 2047: A Drug-Free Vision for Youth Empowerment

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, underlined the urgency of a drug-free environment for securing a developed India by 2047. Speaking at the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi, he stressed keeping the youth away from addictions like drugs, mobile phones, and social media reels.

Mandaviya cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the next 25 years, highlighting the pivotal role of India's youth—65% of the population—to become a developed nation. He remarked that drug addiction poses a severe threat to national progress and urged religious and social leaders to drive awareness campaigns against it.

The seminar is set to conclude with the 'Kashi Declaration,' presenting an action plan for a drug-free India, guiding policies, and rallying youth networks for de-addiction efforts.

