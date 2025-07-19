India's Path to 2047: A Drug-Free Vision for Youth Empowerment
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the importance of a drug-free youth to make India a developed nation by 2047. Addressing a seminar in Varanasi, he noted the role of the youth as changemakers. He called for a national campaign against drug addiction, culminating in the 'Kashi Declaration'.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, underlined the urgency of a drug-free environment for securing a developed India by 2047. Speaking at the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi, he stressed keeping the youth away from addictions like drugs, mobile phones, and social media reels.
Mandaviya cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the next 25 years, highlighting the pivotal role of India's youth—65% of the population—to become a developed nation. He remarked that drug addiction poses a severe threat to national progress and urged religious and social leaders to drive awareness campaigns against it.
The seminar is set to conclude with the 'Kashi Declaration,' presenting an action plan for a drug-free India, guiding policies, and rallying youth networks for de-addiction efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 Tips Off in Pune Spotlighting Youth Empowerment
Viksit Arunachal: Forging a Path for Youth Empowerment
Chhattisgarh Sets Blueprint for Capital Region and Youth Empowerment
Delhi Launches Tourism and Heritage Fellowship for Youth Empowerment
Madhya Pradesh Tackles Youth Drug Addiction with 'Drug se doori, hai jaroori' Campaign