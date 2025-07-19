Left Menu

Demographic Disputes: Kerala's Changing Face

Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam, claims the Muslim community is poised to become the majority in Kerala. He accuses them of unwarranted interference in state affairs. Natesan highlights demographic shifts in constituencies, pointing to increased seats in Muslim-majority areas while critiquing political actions and comments.

Vellappally Natesan, the SNDP Yogam's general secretary, on Saturday voiced concerns over the demographic changes in Kerala, suggesting the Muslim community may soon outnumber other groups. He accused them of meddling in administrative matters, particularly referencing the contentious adjustments to school schedules and the introduction of zumba dance.

Addressing SNDP Yogam's local unit, Natesan cited former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan's prediction about a Muslim majority by 2040, asserting it could happen sooner. He highlighted changes in constituency numbers, suggesting the loss of seats in Hindu-majority areas like Alappuzha and gains in Muslim-dominated regions.

Natesan's remarks have sparked controversy, as he justified previous statements about Malappuram, portraying the district as exclusionary and alleging political aspirations within the Muslim community. His comments continue to stir political debate in Kerala.

