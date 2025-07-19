Yogi Adityanath's Courtesy Call with Amit Shah Sparks Interest
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing it as a 'courtesy call'. Both announced the meeting on platform X. Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Shah for accommodating him in his schedule.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, emphasizing the meeting as a 'courtesy call'.
Both officials shared details of their meeting on the social media platform X.
Adityanath expressed gratitude toward Shah for making time to accommodate this interaction.
