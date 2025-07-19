Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Courtesy Call with Amit Shah Sparks Interest

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing it as a 'courtesy call'. Both announced the meeting on platform X. Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Shah for accommodating him in his schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, emphasizing the meeting as a 'courtesy call'.

Both officials shared details of their meeting on the social media platform X.

Adityanath expressed gratitude toward Shah for making time to accommodate this interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

