Opposition Gears Up for Monsoon Session with Unified Agenda

The INDIA bloc of 24 opposition parties in India has resolved to address various critical issues in the upcoming Parliament's Monsoon session. Key topics include the Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir statehood, electoral roll revisions in Bihar, and the contentious claims by US President Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Updated: 20-07-2025 01:05 IST
In a strategic move, the INDIA bloc, comprising 24 opposition parties, convened to outline their approach for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Emphasizing cooperation, the bloc intends to highlight issues like the unresolved Pahalgam attack, the contentious revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, and the foreign policy challenges.

This pre-session gathering was aimed at creating a consolidated front to challenge the government on significant concerns. Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and K C Venugopal underscored the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament to address these critical issues.

With communal and electoral stakes high, the opposition is also poised to tackle issues such as Operation Sindoor, recent electoral roll changes, and the demand for Jammu and Kashmir's full statehood. The gathering reinforced unity, even as prominent figures like Mamata Banerjee and AAP opted out.

