Left Menu

Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Major Setback in Elections

Japan's ruling coalition may lose its upper house majority, according to exit polls from Sunday's election. This raises pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as a critical trade deadline with the U.S. approaches. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faces challenges amid voter concerns over rising prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:18 IST
Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Major Setback in Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's ruling coalition is on the brink of losing majority control in the upper house, according to exit polls from the latest election held on Sunday. This development poses a significant challenge to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as the country grapples with potential political instability.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito required 50 seats to maintain authority over the 248-seat upper chamber. Predictions suggest they might secure between 32 to 51 seats, risking their weakest performance since 1999. A precarious situation is heightened by the coalition's prior underwhelming outcome in the lower house elections.

Opposition parties are gaining ground, leveraging public dissatisfaction amidst soaring consumer prices, notably rice. The contrast between the LDP's fiscal restraint and public demand for consumption tax cuts underscores a key voter concern. As Japan nears an August trade deadline with the U.S., these political and economic tensions compound further challenges.

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025