Left Menu

NCP (SP) Faces Crucial Test Ahead of Maharashtra Local Elections

The NCP (SP) under newly-appointed state president Shashikant Shinde is navigating a challenging period. Facing divided factions and poor performance in the last elections, the party is set to demonstrate its resilience in the upcoming Maharashtra local body elections amidst ongoing merger speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:33 IST
NCP (SP) Faces Crucial Test Ahead of Maharashtra Local Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NCP (SP), guided by its newly appointed state unit president Shashikant Shinde, is bracing for a pivotal phase as it prepares for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

This move comes amidst persistent rumors of a potential merger between factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, with Shinde aiming to unify and strengthen the party's cadre.

Despite past disappointments at the polls, the party is resolute in its effort to challenge the Mahayuti government's policies and improve its electoral standing, while addressing factionalism within its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025