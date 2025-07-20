NCP (SP) Faces Crucial Test Ahead of Maharashtra Local Elections

The NCP (SP), guided by its newly appointed state unit president Shashikant Shinde, is bracing for a pivotal phase as it prepares for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

This move comes amidst persistent rumors of a potential merger between factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, with Shinde aiming to unify and strengthen the party's cadre.

Despite past disappointments at the polls, the party is resolute in its effort to challenge the Mahayuti government's policies and improve its electoral standing, while addressing factionalism within its ranks.

