Demand for Ajit Pawar Memorial: Calls for Probe Into Tragic Air Crash

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convert Ajit Pawar's residence into a memorial and called for an impartial probe into the air crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others. Concerns have been raised about regulatory lapses and compliance issues with VSR Aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:31 IST
Demand for Ajit Pawar Memorial: Calls for Probe Into Tragic Air Crash
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a move invoking both remembrance and accountability, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has appealed to Maharashtra's Chief Minister to transform Ajit Pawar's former residence into a memorial. The call follows the fatal crash of a Learjet near Pune airport, which claimed the life of former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar among others.

The tragic incident has sparked demand for a thorough investigation, with Rohit Pawar submitting multiple letters to CM Devendra Fadnavis. He emphasizes the need for a detailed technical and criminal probe into the crash, scrutinizing VSR Aviation's compliance with safety regulations.

Rohit Pawar flagged serious concerns about VSR's operational history, citing its past safety violations and questioning the oversight by aviation authorities. He insists that an independent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth and address the widespread public skepticism surrounding the accident.

