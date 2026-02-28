Left Menu

Remembering Ajit Pawar: A Legacy That Endures

Ajit Pawar, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is remembered by his cousin Supriya Sule on his first death anniversary. Sule expressed the irreplaceable void left by Pawar's passing in a heartfelt message. Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in January, succeeded by his wife Sunetra Pawar.

On the first monthly anniversary of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's tragic passing, his cousin, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, expressed her grief, stating the void left by his absence will never be filled.

In a heartfelt message on X, Sule reminisced about Ajitdada, expressing difficulty in accepting his demise and cherishing memories spent together.

Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in a plane crash in Pune on January 28, leading to his wife, Sunetra Pawar, succeeding him in both the Deputy CM role and as NCP chief.

