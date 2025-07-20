Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Operation Sindoor in Parliament

The Indian government signals readiness to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament amid opposition demands for Prime Minister Modi's response. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasizes open discussion within rules. Discussions on Trump's ceasefire claims and issues in Bihar and Manipur are expected to feature in the session.

The Indian government has shown its readiness to engage in discussions on Operation Sindoor during the upcoming Parliament session, following demands from the opposition. Despite calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address related issues, sources suggest he may not address Parliament directly.

The session is set to include a detailed statement from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after key meetings with military leaders. Topics like President Trump's ceasefire claims amid the India-Pakistan conflict and other pressing issues in Bihar and Manipur are anticipated to surface.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed the government's openness to discussion while upholding parliamentary rules, as leaders prepare to navigate these contentious topics in forthcoming sessions.

