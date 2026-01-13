Japanese Prime Minister Eyes Snap Election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced her intention to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the beginning of its regular session. This move, confirmed by the Kyodo news agency, signals the onset of a snap election.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper further disclosed that the dissolution is expected to occur at the commencement of the session on January 23. Speculations are mounting, with potential election dates floated for February 8 or 15.

This political maneuver underscores Takaichi's strategy to consolidate power and address pressing national issues through a renewed mandate.

