Left Menu

Japanese Prime Minister Eyes Snap Election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the regular session's outset, paving the way for a snap election. The session is scheduled to start on January 23, with potential election dates on February 8 or 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:10 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Eyes Snap Election
parliament
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced her intention to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the beginning of its regular session. This move, confirmed by the Kyodo news agency, signals the onset of a snap election.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper further disclosed that the dissolution is expected to occur at the commencement of the session on January 23. Speculations are mounting, with potential election dates floated for February 8 or 15.

This political maneuver underscores Takaichi's strategy to consolidate power and address pressing national issues through a renewed mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
2
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
3
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
4
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026