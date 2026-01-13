Japanese Prime Minister Eyes Snap Election
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the regular session's outset, paving the way for a snap election. The session is scheduled to start on January 23, with potential election dates on February 8 or 15.
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced her intention to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the beginning of its regular session.
The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper further disclosed that the dissolution is expected to occur at the commencement of the session on January 23. Speculations are mounting, with potential election dates floated for February 8 or 15.
This political maneuver underscores Takaichi's strategy to consolidate power and address pressing national issues through a renewed mandate.
