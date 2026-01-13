Farewell to a Legend: Alyssa Healy's Impactful Cricket Career

Alyssa Healy, a prominent figure in Australia's women's cricket, announced her decision to retire following the upcoming multi-format series against India. The 35-year-old, who has been an integral part of Australia's cricket landscape for 15 years, expressed her mixed emotions over this significant career step.

Healy's illustrious career boasts two one-day international and six T20 World Cup triumphs. Having taken over the captaincy following Meg Lanning's retirement in late 2023, Healy now steps down citing a loss in competitive drive, despite her enduring passion for the game.

The cricketing community and national leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, praised Healy's contributions, both on and off the pitch, noting her inspirational role in advancing women's cricket. Her final appearances will include three ODIs and a test against India before concluding her celebrated tenure.

