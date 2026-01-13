Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave and Very Poor Air Quality Grip the City

Delhi found itself in the grip of a chilling cold wave as temperatures plummeted to their lowest in three years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, significantly below the normal range for January.

According to the weather department, Safdarjung, the primary observatory, documented a temperature of 3 degrees, while other regions like Palam and Lodhi Road recorded similar decreases. India's capital city is expected to endure these cold wave conditions through Wednesday.

Alongside the biting cold, Delhi's air quality took a nosedive, categorized as 'very poor' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 337. Anand Vihar was particularly affected, recording a severe AQI of 411, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app.

(With inputs from agencies.)