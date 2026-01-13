Pre-Election Crackdown in Nanded: Liquor and Arms Seized
Ahead of the municipal elections in Maharashtra, enforcement agencies conducted significant raids in Nanded district, resulting in the seizure of liquor, ganja, and weapons. Over 929 individuals have faced legal action ahead of the January 15 elections. The operations were conducted with the state's excise department from December 15, 2025, to January 11, 2026.
In a vigorous pre-poll operation, authorities in Nanded district, Maharashtra, have seized substantial quantities of liquor, ganja, and various weapons, officials disclosed.
More than 929 individuals have been prosecuted or issued legal notices. The law enforcement actions align with upcoming elections on January 15, affecting 29 municipal corporations, including Nanded.
The excise department joined local poll enforcement teams, launching widespread raids from December 15, 2025, to January 11, 2026. Operations resulted in confiscations of 441.24 litres of liquor, 2.2 kg of ganja, and several arms, including a pistol, one live round, four daggers, and seven swords.
