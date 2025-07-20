Left Menu

Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Political Turmoil Amid Election Defeat

Japan's long-standing ruling coalition, consisting of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, is likely to lose its majority in the upper house according to exit polls from Sunday's election. This defeat raises concerns about political instability, especially with a crucial trade deadline with the U.S. approaching.

Updated: 20-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:52 IST
Japan's ruling coalition is on the verge of losing its upper house majority, exit polls revealed following Sunday's elections. This potential political turbulence comes as a critical tariff deadline with the United States draws near, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose administration already lost the lower house majority in October.

The Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito needed 50 seats to maintain control of the 248-seat chamber. Projections suggest they will secure between 32 to 51 seats, making it potentially their worst result since 1999, raising the specter of no-confidence challenges and leadership disputes.

Meanwhile, opposition parties pushing for tax relief have gained traction amidst rising consumer prices. The populist Sanseito party emerged as a significant victor, doubling its seats, with its nationalist 'Japanese First' campaign resonating among voters concerned over immigration and economic issues.

