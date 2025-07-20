Shigeru Ishiba's Resolute Stand Amid Electoral Setback

In a decisive expression of commitment, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed his intentions to remain in office. This announcement comes in the wake of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's projected losses in the upper house election. The developments unfolded on Sunday as electoral counts continued.

During a press conference held at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Ishiba answered affirmatively when asked if he plans to stay on as Prime Minister. His comments underscore the determination to navigate through the current political challenges.

Prime Minister Ishiba stressed the importance of ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, highlighting the high stakes and potential impact on Japan's economic landscape. His resolve to maintain leadership reflects the gravity he places on these negotiations.