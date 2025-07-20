Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba's Resolute Stand Amid Electoral Setback

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated on Sunday his commitment to remain in his position, even as projections indicate a loss of the upper house majority for his party. Ishiba emphasized the critical nature of ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States.

  • Japan

In a decisive expression of commitment, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed his intentions to remain in office. This announcement comes in the wake of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's projected losses in the upper house election. The developments unfolded on Sunday as electoral counts continued.

During a press conference held at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Ishiba answered affirmatively when asked if he plans to stay on as Prime Minister. His comments underscore the determination to navigate through the current political challenges.

Prime Minister Ishiba stressed the importance of ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, highlighting the high stakes and potential impact on Japan's economic landscape. His resolve to maintain leadership reflects the gravity he places on these negotiations.

