Political Upheaval Looms as Japan's Coalition Loses Upper House Grip

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, faces a critical political test after exit polls show a potential loss of control in the upper house. The political shake-up coincides with a looming deadline for trade negotiations with the USA, intensifying economic pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:50 IST
Japan's ruling coalition, spearheaded by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is bracing for political upheaval following indications of a loss of control in the upper house, according to exit polls from Sunday's election.

This political strife unfolds alongside crucial trade negotiations with the United States, as Japan faces a rapidly approaching deadline to secure a deal or encounter heavy tariffs. Ishiba's administration, weakened by a previous loss in the lower house, now faces escalating challenges amidst internal party calls for leadership change.

The emerging far-right Sanseito party has captured attention with its 'Japanese First' agenda, while opposition parties resonate with voters through promising welfare spending amidst rising living costs. The LDP's stance against cutting consumption tax fuels the opposition's momentum, portraying an increasingly unstable political landscape.

