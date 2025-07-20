Modi's Diplomatic Endeavors: Strengthening Ties with the UK and the Maldives

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a key four-day diplomatic mission to the UK and the Maldives. The visit, commencing Wednesday, aims to enhance bilateral relations and ratify the India-UK free trade agreement, significantly bolstering trade relations between the two countries.

During his two-day UK stay from July 23, Modi will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The formal signing of the free trade deal is anticipated, a landmark accord expected to double bilateral trade by 2030 from the current USD 60 billion, offering comprehensive market access for Indian goods.

Modi's subsequent Maldives visit marks a diplomatic reset following President Mohamed Muizzu's rise to power. Amid Independence Day celebrations, Modi and Muizzu will discuss mutual interests, reaffirming ties under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The trip underscores India's dedication to fostering regional partnerships and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)