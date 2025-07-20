Political Drama Unfolds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Opposition Members Take Oath

In a significant political development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to 25 opposition MPAs on Sunday.

This action followed an order from the Peshawar High Court, ensuring procedural compliance before the Senate elections. The Governor conducted the oath-taking ceremony at his official residence amid a backdrop of political tension and assembly disruptions.

The absence of PTI members led to the adjournment of the assembly session, necessitating court intervention. However, the oath-taking was vital to form the complete electoral college, influencing the forthcoming Senate elections as tensions over ticket distribution simmered within PTI ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)