Political Tensions Boil Over in Maharashtra: A Card Game Sparks Controversy

In an incident highlighting rising tensions in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar-led NCP workers assaulted activists from the Chhava Sanghatna after a confrontational protest in Latur. The activists had thrown playing cards at NCP President Sunil Tatkare during a press conference to protest against Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate.

The altercation stemmed from a viral video showing Kokate purportedly playing rummy on his phone during a legislative session. Despite Kokate's clarification of skipping a game on his device, the matter incited a physical response from NCP workers, drawing criticism from politicians like Rohini Khadse, and allegations of BJP-led government complicity.

Critics, including NCP's Clyde Crasto, linked the incident to broader lawlessness, citing past violent episodes involving political figures. The BJP administration, under Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, faces scrutiny for potential governance lapses, with growing calls for explanation and control over party-affiliated misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)