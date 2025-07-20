Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Future in Monsoon Session

The Delhi Assembly is set to transition to a fully digital platform during its monsoon session in August. A three-day training for MLAs on the National e-Vidhan Application will precede the session. Key issues include a bill to regulate private school fees. The Aam Aadmi Party plans to address civic challenges.

The Delhi Assembly is preparing for a significant transition to a digital format for its upcoming monsoon session, scheduled for early August, according to officials.

In preparation for this shift, a three-day training session will be conducted for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), beginning Monday. The goal is to facilitate a seamless conversion to paperless operations. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will officially open the NeVA Training Centre, situated within the Vidhan Sabha Complex, where expert trainers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will conduct the sessions until July 23.

A prominent agenda item for the session is a bill aimed at regulating private school fees, reflecting an ordinance approved by the cabinet on April 29. This proposal includes financial penalties for unjustified fee increases and mandates timely refunds, with penalties for non-compliance. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to confront the ruling BJP-led government on issues such as waterlogging, Yamuna river cleaning, and water supply challenges.

