Political Shakeup: LDP Loses Majority in Japanese Parliament
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition lost a parliamentary majority in a crucial upper house election. The Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner failed to secure necessary seats, marking the first time since 1955 the party has lacked a majority in both houses, increasing political instability.
In a significant political development, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition has failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house during a pivotal parliamentary election, as reported by Japan's NHK public television.
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), alongside its junior partner Komeito, required 50 additional seats beyond the 75 they currently hold to achieve their goal. However, even with two seats still undecided, the coalition managed to secure only 46 seats.
This defeat compounds Ishiba's challenges, making his coalition a minority in both houses of the Japanese parliament after an earlier loss in the lower house. It represents the first instance of such a loss for the LDP since its founding in 1955, thereby heightening Japan's political instability.
