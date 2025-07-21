Left Menu

Political Shakeup: LDP Loses Majority in Japanese Parliament

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition lost a parliamentary majority in a crucial upper house election. The Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner failed to secure necessary seats, marking the first time since 1955 the party has lacked a majority in both houses, increasing political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 03:17 IST
Political Shakeup: LDP Loses Majority in Japanese Parliament
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant political development, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition has failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house during a pivotal parliamentary election, as reported by Japan's NHK public television.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), alongside its junior partner Komeito, required 50 additional seats beyond the 75 they currently hold to achieve their goal. However, even with two seats still undecided, the coalition managed to secure only 46 seats.

This defeat compounds Ishiba's challenges, making his coalition a minority in both houses of the Japanese parliament after an earlier loss in the lower house. It represents the first instance of such a loss for the LDP since its founding in 1955, thereby heightening Japan's political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025