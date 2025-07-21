Unveiling the Truth: Inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave

Britain has announced an inquiry into the infamous 'Battle of Orgreave', a violent confrontation in 1984 between striking coal miners and police during an industrial dispute with the government led by Margaret Thatcher. The incident was a significant moment in the strike, with serious allegations of police brutality persisting.

Over 5,000 miners faced off against an equal number of riot police at the Orgreave coking plant near Sheffield, resulting in more than 120 injuries and 95 arrests. However, all charges were eventually dropped as evidence was dismissed, prompting long-standing demands for accountability from campaigners.

The inquiry, led by Bishop Pete Wilcox of Sheffield, aims to uncover the truth behind the event's excessive police violence and the reasons for the deployment strategy. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper affirmed the necessity of resolving these unanswered questions. Kate Flannery from the Orgreave Truth & Justice Campaign stressed the importance of the inquiry having full access to relevant documents.

