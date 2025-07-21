Left Menu

Sanseito Shakes Japan's Political Landscape with Populist Surge

The fringe far-right Sanseito party gained significant support in Japan's upper house election, amassing 14 seats. Its 'Japanese First' campaign, coupled with calls for tax cuts and welfare spending, have thrust it into the political mainstream. The party's populist, anti-foreign stance is reshaping Japanese politics.

Updated: 21-07-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 05:41 IST
The fringe far-right Sanseito party emerged as a surprising victor in Japan's upper house election, using its warnings against a 'silent invasion' of immigrants and its promises of tax cuts and welfare expansion to gain considerable support.

Birthed on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic with a history of spreading conspiracy theories, the party won 14 seats, as reported by NHK.

Led by Sohei Kamiya, Sanseito's anti-globalist rhetoric and promises have shifted Japan's political discourse to the right, challenging the dominance of traditional parties and altering the nation's political landscape.

