Sanseito Shakes Japan's Political Landscape with Populist Surge

The fringe far-right Sanseito party emerged as a surprising victor in Japan's upper house election, using its warnings against a 'silent invasion' of immigrants and its promises of tax cuts and welfare expansion to gain considerable support.

Birthed on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic with a history of spreading conspiracy theories, the party won 14 seats, as reported by NHK.

Led by Sohei Kamiya, Sanseito's anti-globalist rhetoric and promises have shifted Japan's political discourse to the right, challenging the dominance of traditional parties and altering the nation's political landscape.