EU Leaders Engage in Strategic Summit with China
EU leaders, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, will visit China to meet President Xi Jinping. China's Premier Li Qiang will co-chair the 25th China-EU summit. This high-level meeting aims to discuss significant bi-lateral issues and strengthen diplomatic relations between the European Union and China.
The European Union's top officials are set for a critical meeting with Chinese leadership this Thursday. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, will land in China to have exclusive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
On the same day, an important diplomatic gathering is scheduled as China's Premier Li Qiang will co-chair the 25th China-EU summit with the visiting European Union leaders. This meeting is anticipated to address various pivotal issues impacting bilateral relations between the EU and China.
The discussions are expected to cover topics significant to both parties, with the aim of fostering deeper cooperation and understanding on the global stage. The summit reflects the two sides' commitment to maintaining a productive dialogue and sustaining their international partnership.
