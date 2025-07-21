Left Menu

EU Leaders Engage in Strategic Summit with China

EU leaders, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, will visit China to meet President Xi Jinping. China's Premier Li Qiang will co-chair the 25th China-EU summit. This high-level meeting aims to discuss significant bi-lateral issues and strengthen diplomatic relations between the European Union and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-07-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 07:46 IST
EU Leaders Engage in Strategic Summit with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The European Union's top officials are set for a critical meeting with Chinese leadership this Thursday. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, will land in China to have exclusive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

On the same day, an important diplomatic gathering is scheduled as China's Premier Li Qiang will co-chair the 25th China-EU summit with the visiting European Union leaders. This meeting is anticipated to address various pivotal issues impacting bilateral relations between the EU and China.

The discussions are expected to cover topics significant to both parties, with the aim of fostering deeper cooperation and understanding on the global stage. The summit reflects the two sides' commitment to maintaining a productive dialogue and sustaining their international partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025