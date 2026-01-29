Left Menu

Starmer and Xi Jinping Reset UK-China Relations Amid Economic Focus

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping have pledged enhanced cooperation on trade, investment, and technology. During Starmer's visit to China, both leaders discussed mutual benefits, including visa policy changes and significant investments. Starmer emphasized the importance of sophisticated UK-China relations amid global geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:53 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping have vowed to rejuvenate UK-China relations, focusing on trade, investment, and technology collaborations. Their meeting marks the first visit by a British leader to China in eight years, underscoring the geopolitical importance of both nations' closer ties.

Starmer's visit not only secured visa-free access for 30 days for Britons but also broached topics like lower Chinese tariffs on whisky and an eye-catching $15 billion investment from AstraZeneca into China's economy. The discussions also covered sensitive issues, from security and the war in Ukraine to cultural exchanges such as soccer and Shakespeare.

Despite criticism from Western allies wary of China's espionage activities and human rights record, Starmer reiterated the necessity of building sophisticated relationships with major global players. The cooperation agreement also hinted at a joint initiative to tackle human smuggling operations. Starmer left no doubt about Britain's intent to engage constructively while addressing potential disagreements with China.

