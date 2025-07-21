Navigating Trade Waters: EU-China Summit Marks 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties
China and the EU are set to hold a summit in Beijing, marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, amid ongoing global trade tensions. The meeting aims to address trade disputes and strengthen economic and political connections as conflicts over tariffs, market access, and human rights persist.
China has confirmed it will host a high-level summit with the European Union in Beijing this week, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations as both parties strive to manage ongoing trade disputes in an unpredictable global trade environment.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will arrive in China on Thursday for discussions with President Xi Jinping, according to an announcement by China's foreign ministry. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to co-chair the 25th China-EU summit with the EU leaders, which coincides with rising tensions in global trade.
The relationship between the EU and China took a downturn in 2021, following mutual sanctions over human rights issues in Xinjiang. Recent years have seen further strain due to trade disputes involving goods like electric vehicles and medical devices. The EU, acknowledging China as both a competitor and partner, seeks to reset relations amid these challenges.
