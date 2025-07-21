Political Instability in Japan: Challenges and Shifting Alliances

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition suffered a significant setback in Monday's upper house election, failing to secure the majority needed to stabilize his government amid rising economic pressures and U.S. tariffs. The coalition, comprising the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, fell three seats short of a majority.

This defeat marks a continuation of challenges for Ishiba, whose political authority has been dwindling since October's lower house election loss. Notably, this is the first time since its founding in 1955 that the LDP has lacked a majority in both houses. Ishiba remains committed to tackling issues like U.S. tariff threats but faces potential calls for his resignation.

Voter dissatisfaction stems from soaring prices, stagnant incomes, and heavy social security burdens. Despite Ishiba's efforts to appeal for stability, emerging populist parties are gaining traction, capitalizing on nationalist sentiments and dissatisfaction with the government's response to pressing economic concerns.

