Bhupesh Baghel Accuses ED of Political Targeting Amid Assembly Tensions
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Enforcement Directorate of targeting his son amid political tensions. He sees the ED's actions as an attempt to suppress a debate on illegal tree felling involving Adani. The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel in connection with a money laundering case.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political development, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting his son, Chaitanya Baghel, amid escalating tensions in the state assembly.
Baghel's allegations came after Chaitanya's arrest by the ED in a case linked to a liquor scam and alleged money laundering. The arrest, he claims, is an attempt to stifle discussions on illegal tree felling involving Adani that the Congress intended to raise.
Speaking to reporters, Baghel said his son's arrest coincided with Adani-related issues scheduled for assembly discussion, suggesting a political motive. Despite his criticisms, the former CM expressed faith in the judiciary, emphasizing the importance of due process and cooperation.
ALSO READ
Congress Eyes Solo Path in Maharashtra's Changing Political Landscape
Adani's Bold Foray into PVC Manufacturing to Challenge Reliance
Adani Group Launches Second NCD Public Issue with Competitive Yields
Congress Criticizes World Bank Report on India's Poverty Inequality: Calls for Urgent Reforms
High-Powered Political Engagements in Chhattisgarh: BJP and Congress on the Move