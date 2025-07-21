Bhupesh Baghel Accuses ED of Political Targeting Amid Assembly Tensions

In a sharp political development, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting his son, Chaitanya Baghel, amid escalating tensions in the state assembly.

Baghel's allegations came after Chaitanya's arrest by the ED in a case linked to a liquor scam and alleged money laundering. The arrest, he claims, is an attempt to stifle discussions on illegal tree felling involving Adani that the Congress intended to raise.

Speaking to reporters, Baghel said his son's arrest coincided with Adani-related issues scheduled for assembly discussion, suggesting a political motive. Despite his criticisms, the former CM expressed faith in the judiciary, emphasizing the importance of due process and cooperation.