Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel Accuses ED of Political Targeting Amid Assembly Tensions

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Enforcement Directorate of targeting his son amid political tensions. He sees the ED's actions as an attempt to suppress a debate on illegal tree felling involving Adani. The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel in connection with a money laundering case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:26 IST
Bhupesh Baghel Accuses ED of Political Targeting Amid Assembly Tensions
Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political development, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting his son, Chaitanya Baghel, amid escalating tensions in the state assembly.

Baghel's allegations came after Chaitanya's arrest by the ED in a case linked to a liquor scam and alleged money laundering. The arrest, he claims, is an attempt to stifle discussions on illegal tree felling involving Adani that the Congress intended to raise.

Speaking to reporters, Baghel said his son's arrest coincided with Adani-related issues scheduled for assembly discussion, suggesting a political motive. Despite his criticisms, the former CM expressed faith in the judiciary, emphasizing the importance of due process and cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025