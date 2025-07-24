Left Menu

CM MK Stalin in Good Health After Angiogram, No Blocks Detected

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin successfully underwent an angiogram procedure with no blocks found in his blood vessels. A hospital bulletin confirmed his good health, and he is expected to resume routine duties in two days. He experienced giddiness due to heartbeat variations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin underwent an angiogram, revealing no blocks in his blood vessels, according to senior DMK leader Duraimurugan on Thursday.

A medical bulletin from the hospital stated that the chief minister is in good health and is expected to resume his normal activities within two days.

Following some diagnostic tests, it was determined that Stalin's giddiness was caused by heartbeat variations, which experts addressed with a procedure performed Thursday morning.

