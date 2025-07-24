CM MK Stalin in Good Health After Angiogram, No Blocks Detected

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin underwent an angiogram, revealing no blocks in his blood vessels, according to senior DMK leader Duraimurugan on Thursday.

A medical bulletin from the hospital stated that the chief minister is in good health and is expected to resume his normal activities within two days.

Following some diagnostic tests, it was determined that Stalin's giddiness was caused by heartbeat variations, which experts addressed with a procedure performed Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)