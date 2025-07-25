Operation Sindoor: The Everlasting Military Vigil

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan asserted on Friday that India's military readiness must remain consistently robust as Operation Sindoor continues. Speaking at a defence seminar held at Subroto Park, Gen Chauhan stressed the need for 'information, technology, and scholar warriors' in future military operations.

The seminar, themed 'Aerospace Power: Preserving India's Sovereignty and Furthering National Interests', was organized by the 'No.4 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme'. The CDS reiterated that military preparedness is crucial, emphasizing no room for complacency in warfare.

Operation Sindoor exemplifies this vigilance, having dismantled terror infrastructures since its inception on May 7. Although tensions have eased since the truce on May 10, Gen Chauhan highlighted the continuous need for high-level preparedness and a comprehensive grasp of warfare and knowledge systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)