Alleged Rs 800 Crore Ambulance Scam Rocks Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges a Rs 800 crore 'ambulance scam' in Maharashtra, with funds purportedly diverted to Shrikant Shinde's foundation. The scam involves awarding an inflated contract for ambulance procurement to a Shinde affiliate. The ruling Shiv Sena denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused the Maharashtra government of orchestrating an 'ambulance scam' worth Rs 800 crore. He claims that funds meant for ambulance procurement were diverted to a foundation run by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, an allegation firmly denied by the ruling party.

Raut outlined that a state-floated tender awarded to Sumeet Facilities Limited inflated costs from Rs 100 crore to Rs 800 crore. This contract, he alleges, was handled by a close associate of Shrikant Shinde, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, underscoring the alleged financial misappropriations.

Despite these claims, Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant dismissed the accusations as baseless. He emphasized Shrikant Shinde's reputable contributions to various delegations, urging the public to disregard Raut's charges as politically motivated and devoid of any substantial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

