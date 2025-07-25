Rahul Gandhi Pledges OBC Empowerment with Caste Census Commitment

In a candid admission on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that the UPA government's failure to conduct a caste census was a misstep he aims to rectify. Speaking at the OBC 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, Gandhi reflected on his past work with Dalits, tribals, and women but admitted shortcomings in addressing Other Backward Classes (OBC) issues.

"Reflecting on my tenure, I see achievements like the Land Acquisition Bill, MNREGA, and Right to Food," Gandhi stated. "However, I concede that I failed to protect OBC interests due to my limited understanding, which I now seek to address through a caste-based census," he declared, acknowledging the complexity of OBC challenges compared to other communities.

Gandhi highlighted that marginalized groups, making up 90% of India's population, are excluded from crucial decision-making processes like the Union Budget. "They are the nation's productive force yet denied a fair share. My commitment to a caste-based census is a promise of initiating change for greater respect and inclusion," he emphasized.