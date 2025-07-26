Brihadeeswara temple top priority: Union Minister Shekhawat
PTI | Thanjavur | Updated: 26-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said conservation and protection of the Brihadeeswara temple is a top priority.
Since the Chola-era temple here is a UNESCO world heritage monument, the government's commitment towards its conservation and protection is always highest on the priority, Shekhawat told reporters here. The government is continuously making efforts to make Thanjavur, one of the greatest tourist destinations more tourist friendly, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gajendra Singh
- UNESCO
- Thanjavur
- Shekhawat
- Brihadeeswara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhatrapati Shivaji's Forts Secure UNESCO World Heritage Status
Khmer Rouge Execution Sites Join UNESCO World Heritage List
Heritage Spotlight: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Forts Join UNESCO List
India's Triumph: Maratha Military Landscapes Earn UNESCO World Heritage Recognition
Bavaria's Royal Castles Join UNESCO's Illustrious List