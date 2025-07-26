Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi urges Chirag Paswan to remain aligned with NDA

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has urged fellow Union Minister Chirag Paswan to remain aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and contribute to its strengthening following the latter's criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over "detoriating" law and order situation in the State. Addressing reporters in Patna, Manjhi said, "We are in NDA. We have to help NDA. We wish him all the best. He should strengthen the NDA."

In a significant remark, Manjhi referred to Paswan's political stance in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections and urged not to repeat confrontations like past. "If he does not adopt the 2020 policy, it will be a very good thing," said, Manjhi. Highlighting the current importance of NDA at both the state and national levels, Manjhi asserted, "Today NDA has become necessary for the society and the country. Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar are doing all kinds of development. If someone opposes NDA, then I think he does not have good feelings towards the people of the state and the country and if work is being done to strengthen it, then we will appreciate it."

Chirag Paswan had in his earlier remarks said that he is "saddened to support such a government," which is not able to curtail the rising crime rate. Paswan said he does believe that reports of incidents of rising crimes such as murders, looting and more are a "conspiracy" to defame the government ahead of the assembly elections. He also said that the responsibility ultimately lies with the state government itself to control law and order.

"I also believe that these incidents are being carried out as a conspiracy to defame the government ahead of elections. But even then, the responsibility of controlling it lies with the administration. Either the administration is in collusion with it, or the administration has become completely useless, and now it is beyond their power to keep Bihar and Biharis safe," the Union Minister told reporters in Patna. "I request the Bihar government to take action on this matter in a timely manner. I feel ashamed that I am supporting such a government, under which crime has gotten out of control," he added.

President of LJP (Ram Vilas), which is part of the ruling NDA alliance, said that it seems the Bihar government has "completely bowed down" in front of criminals, referencing the recent incident where a retired health department official was shot at by unknown assailants in Gaya district. Paswan said that if such incidents are curtailed, then it will create a frightening situation in the State. "The way there have been criminal incidents one by one, and the way the government has bowed its head down in front of criminals. It is true that the incident is as condemnable as embarrassing, and an arrest also happened. But why are such incidents like murder, loot, dacoit, rape, one after another, happening in Bihar? It looks like the government is totally unsuccessful in curtailing these incidents. If this keeps going on, then it will create a very frightening situation in our state," Paswan said. (ANI)

