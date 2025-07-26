Left Menu

Media Power Tug-of-War: Berlusconi's ProSieben Bid Sparks Concerns

Germany’s culture minister has invited Pier Silvio Berlusconi to discuss his company's attempt to acquire the TV group ProSiebenSat.1. The minister stresses the importance of maintaining journalistic independence amid shifting media power dynamics. The takeover underscores political ramifications and economic interests within the European media landscape.

Germany's culture minister has extended an invitation to Italian media magnate Pier Silvio Berlusconi to discuss the latter's interest in acquiring the TV group ProSiebenSat.1, underscoring the government's insistence on safeguarding journalistic independence.

Minister of State for Culture Wolfram Weimer emphasized that such a shift in ownership could influence Germany's media power structure, with implications that extend beyond a typical business transaction. He asserted the crucial role of independent television groups in preserving democratic discourse.

The matter is set for a meeting post-summer, with the German government concerned about the headquarters' location and job security. The Berlusconi family's MFE-MediaForEurope holds a significant stake and is contending with rival bids in a strategic maneuver to expand its broadcasting influence across Europe.

