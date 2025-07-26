Ziad Rahbani: A Legacy of Music and Social Commentary

Ziad Rahbani, a renowned Lebanese composer and musician known for creating a unique Lebanese sound, has died at 69. His fusion of Western and Arabic musical influences captivated audiences and critiqued Lebanon's sectarian political landscape.

Loved by many, Rahbani's work resonated with both those who lived through the 1975-90 Civil War and the subsequent generations grappling with its aftermath. His distinct voice and poignant social commentary crossed cultural and generational barriers.

On Saturday morning, Rahbani passed away in a Beirut hospital following a long illness, leaving an indelible mark on Lebanon's cultural and political legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)