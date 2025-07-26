Left Menu

Telangana CM Reddy Faces Court for Enmity Allegations

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared in a special court regarding charges of statements creating enmity between classes. The case, registered in Nalgonda, proceeded with Reddy denying all allegations and opting for a trial. The judgment is expected on July 31.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a court appearance on Saturday concerning charges of making statements inciting class enmity. The session took place at a special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court focused on excise cases.

The charges stem from a case filed in Nalgonda under various sections including those related to promoting class enmity. During the hearing, Reddy was examined as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Maintaining his innocence, Reddy has denied all accusations and has chosen to face trial. The court has scheduled the case for judgment on July 31, drawing regional interest and political attention.

