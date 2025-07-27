Left Menu

Rival Sudanese Powers Clash Over Formation of Parallel Government

The Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have declared a parallel government amidst escalating tensions with the army. Led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, this coalition challenges the army's authority as conflict intensifies. The ongoing unrest has deepened the nation's humanitarian crisis, with widespread hunger affecting millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have declared the establishment of a parallel government, leading to heightened tensions with the national army. This declaration, headed by RSF General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, comes amidst a nearly two-year-old civil war that threatens to partition the nation.

The newly formed government was announced in the western region of Sudan, which has remained under RSF's control. The coalition, alongside allies, had previously signed a transitional constitution advocating for a federal, secular state. However, the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, staunchly opposes the RSF's move and vows to reclaim full control over Sudan, including areas like the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict peaks as humanitarian conditions worsen, with the UN highlighting an unprecedented crisis of famine and displacement impacting half the country's population. Both Hemedti and Burhan face international scrutiny, including U.S. sanctions, for their roles in exacerbating the war and rejecting peace negotiations, putting Sudan at a pivotal historical crossroads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

