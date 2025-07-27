Political Dynamics: EPS Meets PM Modi Amid Renewed AIADMK-BJP Alliance

In a key political development, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport on Saturday night, amidst a backdrop of renewed electoral ties between the AIADMK and BJP.

The brief interaction was reported as excellent by Palaniswami, marking the first meeting between the two since their parties recommitted to a political alliance in April. This meeting is particularly significant as the AIADMK aims for a majority in the 2026 Assembly elections, envisioning forming a government independently while the BJP maintains its role in a potential NDA victory.

Adding to the political fanfare, TMC (Moopanar) leader GK Vaasan was also present to receive Modi, following his arrival from inaugurating projects totaling approximately Rs 4,900 crore in Tuticorin.

(With inputs from agencies.)