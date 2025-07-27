Left Menu

Fadnavis Calls for Cabinet Unity Amid Ministerial Dispute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged his ministers to avoid public conflicts and consult him directly with issues. His statement follows a dispute between Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Minister of State Madhuri Misal over departmental meeting authority. Fadnavis emphasized that both ministers share government power and should work collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged his cabinet to steer clear of public disagreements, particularly in the form of a 'letter war,' and instead bring any issues directly to his attention for resolution.

Fadnavis's call for harmony comes after Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat objected to a meeting convened by Minister of State Madhuri Misal without prior notification. Shirsat contended that Misal lacked the authority, while Misal asserted her rights as a state minister.

Addressing the press in Nagpur, Fadnavis clarified the roles and asserted the shared power among ministers. He stressed that policy decisions made by junior ministers must be ratified by their senior counterparts to maintain governmental cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

