Death Threat Stir: Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in Spotlight

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has reportedly received a death threat from an unknown individual, police disclosed on Sunday.

The threatening message was sent to the mobile phone of one of Choudhary's supporters, stating that he would be killed within 24 hours. Choudhary, when approached by reporters, emphasized his dedication to the state's development.

Reacting to the situation, Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police Diksha informed PTI that while no formal complaint has been filed, an investigation is underway based on the threat message, and technical evidence is being gathered. She assured that a case will be registered shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)