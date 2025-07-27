High-Stakes Trade Talks: EU and US at the Negotiating Table

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has indicated a balanced probability of securing a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump. She pegged the chances at 50-50, with an emphasis on establishing a framework rooted in fairness and rebalancing.

In anticipation of meeting President Trump in Scotland, von der Leyen acknowledged the U.S. leader's prowess as a shrewd negotiator, stating that an agreement, if reached, would mark the largest trade deal each has accomplished.

