High-Stakes Trade Talks: EU and US at the Negotiating Table

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed a 50-50 chance of securing a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump. She emphasized fairness and rebalancing as core elements, describing Trump as a tough negotiator. The potential agreement could be the most significant for both leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:51 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has indicated a balanced probability of securing a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump. She pegged the chances at 50-50, with an emphasis on establishing a framework rooted in fairness and rebalancing.

In anticipation of meeting President Trump in Scotland, von der Leyen acknowledged the U.S. leader's prowess as a shrewd negotiator, stating that an agreement, if reached, would mark the largest trade deal each has accomplished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

