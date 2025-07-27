High-Stakes Trade Talks: EU and US at the Negotiating Table
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed a 50-50 chance of securing a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump. She emphasized fairness and rebalancing as core elements, describing Trump as a tough negotiator. The potential agreement could be the most significant for both leaders.
In anticipation of meeting President Trump in Scotland, von der Leyen acknowledged the U.S. leader's prowess as a shrewd negotiator, stating that an agreement, if reached, would mark the largest trade deal each has accomplished.
In anticipation of meeting President Trump in Scotland, von der Leyen acknowledged the U.S. leader's prowess as a shrewd negotiator, stating that an agreement, if reached, would mark the largest trade deal each has accomplished.
