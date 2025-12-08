Left Menu

India-EU Trade Talks: Strides Toward a Landmark Free Trade Agreement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic discuss the India-EU free trade agreement. With the EU as India's biggest trade partner, the agreement aims to strengthen ties and address unresolved issues in steel, cars, and carbon tariffs before the upcoming summit in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:28 IST
India-EU Trade Talks: Strides Toward a Landmark Free Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Monday to discuss the India-EU free trade agreement as Sefcovic visited New Delhi to advance negotiations on the deal.

The meeting comes on the heels of continued trade discussions ahead of the India-EU summit next week, where both sides aim to finalize this long-awaited agreement. Issues relating to agricultural market access and alcoholic beverages have been resolved but challenges remain on steel, cars, and carbon tariffs.

The EU, India's largest trade partner, saw bilateral trade reach USD 135 billion in the 2023-24 financial year. The proposed trade agreement is expected to enhance the economic partnership significantly by the end of the year, in the wake of global trade disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025